StockNews.com Upgrades Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) to Buy

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Ferroglobe Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of GSM opened at $6.10 on Monday. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $375.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
