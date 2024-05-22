StockNews.com Upgrades Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) to Buy

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GSM opened at $6.10 on Monday. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $375.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ferroglobe

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 19.3% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,195,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after buying an additional 840,629 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 253.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 296,662 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.