StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) PT Lowered to $16.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STNE. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.39.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.47 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneCo will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nucleo Capital LTDA. increased its position in StoneCo by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 6,138,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,495,000 after acquiring an additional 557,186 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.5% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 3,681,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,157,000 after buying an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,777,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,766,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,884,000 after buying an additional 125,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 17.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after buying an additional 397,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

