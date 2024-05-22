STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, June 7th

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, June 7th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 7th.
STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Performance
SSKN opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.
STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On STRATA Skin Sciences
About STRATA Skin Sciences
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
