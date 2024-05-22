STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, June 7th

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, June 7th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 7th.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Performance

SSKN opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STRATA Skin Sciences

About STRATA Skin Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 67,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 64,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 56.1% during the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 5,369,954 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,693 shares in the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.