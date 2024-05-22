Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $392.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.32.

SYK opened at $330.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.29.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 12.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,239,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 17,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Stryker by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 2,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

