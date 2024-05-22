Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) and Fisker (NYSE:FSRN) Head-To-Head Review

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) and Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Subaru has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Subaru alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Subaru and Fisker’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subaru $27.94 billion 0.57 $1.48 billion $1.60 6.65 Fisker $272.89 million 0.34 -$939.95 million ($2.22) -0.03

Analyst Ratings

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Subaru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Subaru and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subaru 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Subaru and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subaru 7.63% 15.18% 8.14% Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Subaru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Subaru beats Fisker on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Subaru

(Get Free Report)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties. It is also involved in the shipping, land freight, and warehousing of vehicles; leasing and rental of vehicles; credit and financing of vehicles; inspection, service, and maintenance of aircrafts; and IT system development and operation services. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation in April 2017. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Fisker

(Get Free Report)

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.