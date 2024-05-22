Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

NYSE:SPH opened at $19.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.44. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $22.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $498.09 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 338,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 210,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Get Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.