Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank's stock.

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $377.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.39. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $31.49.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

