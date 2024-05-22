Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $571.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 100 day moving average of $557.14 and a 200-day moving average of $545.80. The firm has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.20 and a twelve month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

