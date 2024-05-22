Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

TNDM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. Equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.6% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

