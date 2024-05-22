Tandem Diabetes Care Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,339 call options on the company. This is an increase of 620% compared to the typical daily volume of 880 call options.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 4.4 %

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.