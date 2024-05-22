Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Down 13.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TANH opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Tantech has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

