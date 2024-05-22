Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.950-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.600 EPS.
Shares of TGT stock opened at $155.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.43. The firm has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Target will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $206.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.96.
In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
