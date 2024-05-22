Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.950-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.600 EPS.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $155.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.43. The firm has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Target will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $206.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.96.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile



Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

