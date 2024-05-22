Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.600-9.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.950-2.350 EPS.

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $155.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.43. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.96.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

