TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.99. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.50.

Shares of TRP opened at C$53.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.10. The stock has a market cap of C$55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$43.70 and a twelve month high of C$55.91.

In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$55.04 per share, with a total value of C$143,104.00. In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$55.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,104.00. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total transaction of C$70,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,767.90. Insiders acquired 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $248,609 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.56%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

