Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Teladoc Health traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 2439415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $780,522.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,482,619.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,092,228.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,587. Insiders own 0.95% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,389,000 after acquiring an additional 912,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,636,000 after acquiring an additional 767,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,714,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 37.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after acquiring an additional 418,909 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

