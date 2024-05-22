TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $12.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 64,570 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth $2,758,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $6.16 on Friday. TELUS International has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $658.07 million, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

