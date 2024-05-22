Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,677,000 after acquiring an additional 437,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106,848 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Teradyne by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,265,000 after buying an additional 923,612 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Teradyne by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,177,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,062,000 after purchasing an additional 140,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,324,000 after buying an additional 544,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.5 %

TER stock opened at $140.27 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $140.64. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.79 and its 200-day moving average is $104.72.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TER shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

