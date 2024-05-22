Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 42,625 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 52% compared to the average volume of 27,996 call options.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -40.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $128,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $127,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,861. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,902,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,403,000 after buying an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 388,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.