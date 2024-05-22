Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $190.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Texas Instruments traded as high as $197.24 and last traded at $196.77, with a volume of 246273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.02.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.91. The stock has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

