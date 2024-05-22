The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.76. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

