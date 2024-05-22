The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $87.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. The Descartes Systems Group traded as high as $99.03 and last traded at $99.03, with a volume of 48899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.99.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.50 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.53.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

