The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

