The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Eagle Materials Stock is Dipping, Results Say Not for Long
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- The Only A-Rated Stock with a 7%+ Dividend
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Financial Stocks Outperforming as The Fed Dumps Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.