The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $138.00

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $138.00 and last traded at $137.41, with a volume of 4964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.23%.

In related news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

