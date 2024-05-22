The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.06.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Hershey alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $207.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.31 and its 200 day moving average is $192.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hershey has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $266.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. Hershey’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.