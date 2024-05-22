The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $16.83 Average PT from Analysts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTW. StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

NYSE:MTW opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.93 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

