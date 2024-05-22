Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Rating Lowered by Baird R W

Baird R W cut shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Toast from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.80.

Toast Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TOST opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. Toast has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.77.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $34,655.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $2,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares in the company, valued at $579,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,595 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,111,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,699,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,270,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Toast by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,397 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

