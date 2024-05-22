Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.57%.
Tokio Marine Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKOMY opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. Tokio Marine has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of -0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90.
Tokio Marine Company Profile
