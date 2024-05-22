Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

Tokio Marine Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKOMY opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. Tokio Marine has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of -0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

Tokio Marine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.