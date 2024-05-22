Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TNXP

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,320,000 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 242,358 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.