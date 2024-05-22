Top Wealth Group Holding Limited’s (NASDAQ:TWG) Quiet Period Set To End on May 27th

Top Wealth Group’s (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, May 27th. Top Wealth Group had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 16th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Top Wealth Group Trading Down 7.0 %
NASDAQ TWG opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Top Wealth Group has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.50.
About Top Wealth Group
