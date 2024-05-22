TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.37

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.37 and last traded at $38.11, with a volume of 180756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.16.

TORM Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.60.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $387.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TORM plc will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TORM Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.00%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is 53.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TORM during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in TORM during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TORM by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after acquiring an additional 85,937 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in TORM during the first quarter valued at $1,437,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TORM during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About TORM

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

