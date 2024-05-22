Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $286.40

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $286.40 and last traded at $286.40, with a volume of 453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.76 and a 200-day moving average of $236.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

