Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 51,395 call options on the company. This is an increase of 296% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,984 call options.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,755.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HIMS

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 594,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,738. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.