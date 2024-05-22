Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 51,395 call options on the company. This is an increase of 296% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,984 call options.
Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,755.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 594,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,738. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
