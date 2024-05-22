Traders Purchase High Volume of Fulcrum Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 9,544 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 867% compared to the typical volume of 987 call options.

Insider Activity at Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $57,240.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares in the company, valued at $138,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FULC stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $474.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.35. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

