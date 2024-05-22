Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $6.20. Transocean shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 1,549,287 shares traded.

Specifically, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,325,112.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Transocean Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.83.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 1,489.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Read More

