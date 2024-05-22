Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Insider Alastair Hughes Purchases 30,300 Shares

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Hughes acquired 30,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £50,601 ($64,312.40).
Tritax Big Box REIT Trading Down 0.6 %
BBOX stock opened at GBX 162.10 ($2.06) on Wednesday. Tritax Big Box REIT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 121.80 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 173 ($2.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 156.76. The company has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4,052.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.
Tritax Big Box REIT Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is presently 17,500.00%.
About Tritax Big Box REIT
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.
