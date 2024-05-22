Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Insider Alastair Hughes Purchases 30,300 Shares

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Hughes acquired 30,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £50,601 ($64,312.40).

Tritax Big Box REIT Trading Down 0.6 %

BBOX stock opened at GBX 162.10 ($2.06) on Wednesday. Tritax Big Box REIT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 121.80 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 173 ($2.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 156.76. The company has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4,052.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is presently 17,500.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBOX shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.97) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 190 ($2.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BBOX

About Tritax Big Box REIT

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.