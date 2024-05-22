Triumph Group (TGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.55. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

Several brokerages have commented on TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

