Truist Financial Trims Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Target Price to $115.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $117.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Shares of FRT opened at $101.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $107.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.