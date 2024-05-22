Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Insider Zillah Byng-Thorne Buys 78,800 Shares

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 78,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £170,996 ($217,330.96).

Trustpilot Group Price Performance

Shares of LON TRST opened at GBX 219 ($2.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £909.27 million, a PE ratio of 21,900.00 and a beta of 1.04. Trustpilot Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 62.45 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 234.80 ($2.98). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 197.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 170.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 190 ($2.41) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

Featured Stories

