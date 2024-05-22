Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Aidan Viggiano Sells 956 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Thursday, April 4th, Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $205,166.25.

On Monday, April 1st, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $412,041.96.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $66,852.00.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TWLO shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.