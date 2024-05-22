Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Dana Wagner Sells 796 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 4th, Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $51,662.63.
- On Monday, April 1st, Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20.
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18.
NYSE TWLO opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.33.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.
