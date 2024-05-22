Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Dana Wagner Sells 796 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Thursday, April 4th, Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $51,662.63.

On Monday, April 1st, Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18.

Twilio Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Twilio by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.