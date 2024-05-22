Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWLO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

Twilio Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:TWLO opened at $60.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.03.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $412,041.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at $14,561,611.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $412,041.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,561,611.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,714,597 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,558,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,043,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 102.2% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 73.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,965,000 after acquiring an additional 515,068 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

