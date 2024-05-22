U-Haul (UHAL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect U-Haul to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UHAL opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.41. U-Haul has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $73.03.

In other U-Haul news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $192,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,243.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of U-Haul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

