UiPath (PATH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. UiPath has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. On average, analysts expect UiPath to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PATH stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -117.11 and a beta of 1.01.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 over the last three months. 22.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

