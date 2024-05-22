Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives $4.37 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.37.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UGP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NYSE:UGP opened at $4.80 on Friday. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0723 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 498,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 57,915 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

