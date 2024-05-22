Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Olivier Marie Sells 998 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $11,586.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,742.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $37,675.78.

On Thursday, April 18th, Olivier Marie sold 223 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $2,497.60.

On Monday, March 18th, Olivier Marie sold 967 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $11,797.40.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Olivier Marie sold 1,491 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $19,427.73.

Upwork Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UPWK opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,115,000 after acquiring an additional 770,088 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 2,216.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,693 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,528,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $19,082,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

