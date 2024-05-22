Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.
Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.3 %
URBN opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.26.
Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters
In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,473 shares of company stock valued at $757,483 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on URBN
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Urban Outfitters
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Eagle Materials Stock is Dipping, Results Say Not for Long
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- The Only A-Rated Stock with a 7%+ Dividend
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Financial Stocks Outperforming as The Fed Dumps Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.