US Capital Advisors Comments on Mplx Lp’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mplx in a report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MPLX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Shares of MPLX opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mplx has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Mplx by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

