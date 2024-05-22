US Capital Advisors Weighs in on EnLink Midstream, LLC’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for EnLink Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ENLC. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE ENLC opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,860,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,389,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,733 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,246,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $2,991,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,542,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 287,400 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at $719,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.43%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

