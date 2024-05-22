US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Targa Resources Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $5.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.25. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $118.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Targa Resources has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $119.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,025,521,000 after buying an additional 201,817 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,695,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,085,794,000 after buying an additional 252,729 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $713,107,000 after acquiring an additional 401,144 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,270 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,003,000 after buying an additional 524,794 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,096 shares of company stock valued at $8,899,529. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

