USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives $24.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

USAC stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 512.20%.

In other news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,616 shares in the company, valued at $335,770.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 29,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $729,082.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,684,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,757,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,616 shares in the company, valued at $335,770.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,076,662 shares of company stock valued at $152,537,389 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth $219,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3,008.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 70,282 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 35.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

